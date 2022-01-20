Switzerland's Migros Group Sees Turnover Up 2.2% in 2021

Switzerland’s Migros Group saw its consolidated turnover excluding divestments increase by 2.2% to CHF 28.8 billion (€27.7 billion) in 2021, boosted by online sales.

Turnover from online retailing grew by 15.6% to CHF 3.2 billion (€3.1 billion) and contributed to 11.2% of total sales, the company said.

The ten regional Migros cooperatives generated domestic sales of CHF 14.7 billion (€14.1 billion), down 1.2% year-on-year, as a result of lower sales in the gastronomy and fitness sectors.

Sales overseas remained stable at CHF 1.5 billion (€1.4 billion).

The company's full-year sales total includes shares in sales and income from the 2020 divestments of Globus, the food wholesaler Saviva and the Glatt shopping centre. If divestments are excluded, sales amounted to CHF 28.90 billion.

Supermarket Performance

The group's supermarkets and convenience stores business, recorded sales of CHF 12.673 billion (€12.2 billion) at a national level, down 0.4%.

At the same time, however, online supermarket Migros Online increased sales by 24.5% to a record value of CHF 330 million (€317 million), while the quantity of orders delivered grew by 38%.

Private label manufacturer and third-party supplier Migros Industrie saw a 0.4% drop in turnover to CHF 5.7 billion (€5.5 billion), due to the effects of the pandemic on the catering business.

Climate Neutral

Separately, Migros Group has announced its co-operative retail operations are climate neutral as of January 2022.

The entire group is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by around two-thirds by 2030, while the remainder will be saved through climate protection projects in its supply chain.

All Migros Group companies have the aim of achieving zero net emissions by 2050 at the latest.

