Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Target To Hire 100,000 Holiday Workers, Offer Deals Earlier

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

US retailer Target Corp plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season and start offering festive deals earlier than previous years as it gears up for the critical shopping period amid a slowing economy.

The big-box retailer had hired 100,000 workers for last year's holiday season, which was marked by tight labour supply. It had hired about 130,000 seasonal workers each year in 2019 and 2020.

Retailers have taken a more cautious view of this year's holiday season as consumers facing decades-high inflation cut back on discretionary spending.

Walmart Inc on Wednesday announced plans to add 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles for the holiday period. A year earlier, Walmart had said it would hire 150,000 workers for mostly full-time positions.

Holiday Sales

Holiday retail sales are expected to rise between 4% and 6% year over year from November to January, compared to the 15.1% increase in the same period last year, according to Deloitte's annual holiday retail forecast released on 13 September.

Inflation's impact on American wallets has also led some analysts and companies to predict another early start to holiday season shopping on expectations consumers will feel a sense of urgency to find discounts.

Target said it would run its first set of holiday savings deals this year from 6 October to 8 October. In 2021, it had begun festive deals on 10 October.

Department store chain Macy's Inc also expects holiday shopping to start in October. However, Best Buy Co Inc expects to return to the usual late pre-pandemic holiday shopping pattern.

Target, which had about 450,000 workers at the end of January, said its new holiday hires will work in stores and supply chain facilities.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Tesco Facing Union Calls To Raise Staff Pay Rates
2
Retail

Salling Group Expands Energy-Efficiency Measures
3
Retail

Green Ambitions, Golden Opportunities: Sustainability In Times Of Instability
4
Retail

Lidl GB Raises Staff Pay For Second Time This Year
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com