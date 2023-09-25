Tesco Locks Prices Of More Than 1,000 Products

UK retailer Tesco has locked the prices of more than 1,000 everyday essential products until the new year as it seeks to help shoppers facing a cost-of-living squeeze.

The initiative is in addition to recent price cuts to hundreds of products and Tesco price-matching Aldi on hundreds more, the retailer noted.

Among the 1,000 everyday items to have their price locked as part of the latest round of 'Low Everyday Prices' campaign are Typhoo One Cup teabags, Jacobs’ Cream Crackers and Aquafresh Freshmint Toothpaste, the retailer noted.

Tesco UK CEO, Jason Tarry, said the latest round of 'Low Everyday Prices' would help customers manage their household budgets as they go into the Christmas period.

"We know that this has been a year of budgeting carefully for shoppers, with customers wanting to make sure they are getting great value on their shop," he added.

"By locking more than 1,000 prices, our customers know exactly how much they will pay for those items today, at Halloween, at Christmas, and into 2024."

Other Initiatives

The retailer is also passing on savings to customers and has matched prices of more than 600 staple products to Aldi each week.

In June, the retailer announced price cuts across approximately 500 products and has since continued to reduce prices.

Some of the products to have recently seen their prices reduced include Andrex Toilet Tissue, down by 9%; Free From white rolls, down 14%; and Pitted black olives, down 8%.

Tarry added, "Food inflation is still with us, but by cutting prices wherever we can, and by locking others to give customers certainty in their budgets, we are able to provide great value to our shoppers.

"When you combine that with the more than 8,000 Clubcard Prices deals each week, there are thousands of reasons to shop at Tesco."

Elsewhere, Aldi UK said its sales rose almost £2 billion (€2.3 billion) in 2022, to £15.5 billion (€17.8 billion), as its appeal grew during a cost-of-living crisis.