Tesco Opens New Store On The Isle of Man

UK retailer Tesco has announced that it has opened a new Express store on the Isle of Man.

The store, in Castletown, is the first of nine new outlets set to open on the island this year, following Tesco’s acquisition of Shoprite, the retailer added.

Tesco donated £1,000 to mental-health charity Isle Listen to mark the opening of the store.

Isle Listen offers early-intervention mental-health support and training in schools, the workplace, and the community.

‘Provide The Best Service’

Store director Andy Sanderson added, “We are excited to be opening our new store, and we’re really looking forward to serving the local community. We’ve worked in close partnership with local suppliers and the Isle of Man government to ensure we can provide the best service to our customers with great products and value.

“Over the course of the store openings, there will be around 120 new jobs created – all from the local community. We want to thank all the local residents for their patience and understanding while we’ve been refurbishing the old Shoprite stores.”

Community Programmes

The retailer added that the new stores seek to have an ongoing positive impact through community programmes, such as Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection, in supporting charities and community groups across the island.

Over the last seven years, Tesco customers on the Isle of Man have helped to nominate worthy recipients of grants totalling £217,504 for 109 groups and good causes through the blue-token voting scheme, Stronger Starts.

Tesco also aims to offer value through Clubcard Prices, as customers increasingly look to save money on their grocery bills amid a cost-of-living squeeze.