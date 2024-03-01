Tesco Unveils Accelerator Programme To Support Up-And-Coming Brands

Tesco has introduced its new Accelerator Programme, which will seek to support a number of the UK’s ‘most exciting and innovative’ emerging brands, the retailer announced.

Some 27 brands have been included in the programme, which was launched at Tesco’s Welwyn Garden City campus this week. It replaces the previous Tesco Incubator Programme, which previously helped to launch a number of high-profile brands.

According to Tesco, the participating brands have been selected due to their alignment with emerging product trends, including health and sustainability, as well as specialty products and ‘values-driven brands’ that actively ‘give back’ to their communities​.

‘Expanded Programme’

“Our customers love to try innovative/new products, whether that’s a speciality product they can’t get anywhere else or a brand that has sustainability at its heart, so it’s a real pleasure to launch this expanded programme, helping to support the development and growth of exciting brands at Tesco,” commented Ashwin Prasad, its chief commercial officer.

“We’re really looking forward to working with these brands and the brilliant teams behind them, and I wish each of them great success.”

Innovation Buying Team

Tesco has established a new innovation buying team to directly assist the brands, it added. All brands will have access to a year-long programme of mentoring, learning, and development focused on growth.

Brands taking part in the Accelerator Programme include Better You, Bio and Me, Crosta & Mollica, Dalgety Herbal Teas, Do Goodly, Fibe, Fussy, Grind Coffee, Here We Flo, Holy Moly, Hunter & Gather, Insane Grain, Love Raw, Lucky Saint, ManiLife, Misfits, Mockingbird, Moth, Nala’s Baby, Perfect Ted, Rheal, Rum Vibes, So Divine, the Black Farmer, the Gym Kitchen, Unbeleafable and Zombie.