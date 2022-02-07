Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

'The Worst Is Yet To Come' On Food Inflation, Tesco Chairman Warns

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tesco chairman John Allan has said that "the worst is yet to come" in terms of food price inflation, in an interview with the BBC.

Speaking to the BBC's Sunday Morning programme, Allan said that he expected food price inflation to soon reach 5%, which is likely to put pressure on households.

“In some ways the worst is still to come – because although food price inflation in Tesco last quarter was only 1%, we are impacted by rising energy prices," Allan told the programme. "Our suppliers are impacted by rising energy prices. We’re doing all we can to offset it."

Food Price Inflation

Last week, a report from the British Retail Consortium said that food inflation rose to 2.7% in January, up from 2.4% in December.

This was the highest food inflation rate since October 2013, the BRC said, and is just one of a series of price increases that households are facing.

"The combination of increasing energy prices, the impact of national insurance increases on people’s incomes, and to a much much lesser extent increasing food prices, is going to squeeze the hardest-up still harder," Allan said.

In January, Tesco reported a 0.2% like-for-like sales increase in the UK in the third quarter of its financial year, while group sales were up 2.4%.

It recently announced plans to discontinue the low-cost Jack's brand, developing that store concept's own-brand proposition into a private label stocked by its wholesale business, Booker.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

Speed vs Selection – Four Grocery Trends That Will Shape 2022
2
Retail

New Director General Commences Role At FoodDrinkEurope
3
A-Brands

Pietro Coricelli Sees 8% Revenue Growth In 2020
4
A-Brands

Pastificio Rummo To Revive Pasta Production In Flood-Affected Factory
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com