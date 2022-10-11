TikTok Star Collaborates With Kaufland For EMYO Lemonade

TikTok star Emir Bayrak has teamed up with German retailer Kaufland to launch a new lemonade range, EMYO.

The lemonade, exclusively available in limited quantities across all Kaufland branches, has been developed in collaboration with Berlin-based start-up, LIMITD.

The beverage is available in three variants – Blueberry Bay, Orange Family and Mermaid Fantasy.

Each sparkling drink offers a mix of three different fruits that are not too sweet. The soda has 10% fruit and is free of artificial flavours.

Bayrak commented, "EMYO simply tastes delicious, looks great and there is a lot of love, passion and work in every can. You just have to try them."

Emir Bayrak

Emir Bayrak has more than 6.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram and is one of Germany's biggest influencers.

He is best known for his humorous short videos and has even used them to produce a book entitled Let’s do it. Ideas and challenges for every situation.

Christoph Schneider, managing director of Kaufland marketing Germany, said, "Emir is a fun guy – that's how his fans know him. And that's exactly why we didn't come up with just any story for the launch, but one that reflects who he is and what is important to him. Emir is a family man who always spreads a good mood - both alone and together with his sisters."

The social media channels of both EMYO and Kaufland have launched a short film about the creation of the drinks as well as other content.

Kaufland worked with the agency DEPARTD for the video and event.

The retailer has previously collaborated with YouTuber CrispyRob, Tik Tok star HeyMoritz, food influencer Kiki Aweimer aka "Kikis Kitchen" and Twitch streamer Knossi.

