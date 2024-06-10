52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Todis Sees Strong Growth In 2023, Set To Open 24 Stores

By Branislav Pekic
Italian discounter Todis, owned by the Pac2000A Conad cooperative, closed 2023 with a turnover of €1.17 billion, reflecting a 16% increase in sales (+5.5% on a like-for-like basis).

This growth was fueled by a notable network expansion, particularly in the Lazio region. The retailer opened 38 new stores in 2023, including the acquisition of the 25-store Fresco Market network (former Tuodi'), in which it invested more than €40 million.

Rome Presence

This strategic move solidified Todis' position as one of the leading grocers in Rome, capturing a 37.5% share in the discount channel (28.1% in the Lazio region).

Todis' overall market share also climbed from 4.1% to 4.3%.  Over the past five years (2019-2023), its cumulative turnover has grown 58.8%.

Private-Label Penetration

Todis continues to emphasise its private label strategy, which represents a major segment of its total sales (over 65% by volume). The retailer currently offers more than 2,500 private-label items.

Elsewhere, the company is actively implementing energy-saving measures. This includes direct investments in energy-efficient solutions for its stores and facilitating access to subsidised credit lines for affiliated store owners to invest in energy-saving upgrades.

Todis has ambitious plans for 2024, with an additional 24 stores planned, along with 26 renovations to existing locations, investing around €20 million. In addition, it is also developing a digital loyalty program to enhance customer engagement.

According to chief executive Massimo Lucentini, the retailer's aim is to reach a market share exceeding 4.5% and increase its revenue by 6% to 8%. However, he acknowledges that inflationary pressures and market dynamics could affect its overall sales growth.

Todis continues t0 develop its business within a franchising formula, with 313 stores distributed throughout central-southern Italy.

