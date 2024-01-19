Toilet Paper Offer Triggers Chaos At A PLUS Outlet In Utrecht

An offer on toilet papers sent shoppers in a frenzy at a PLUS store in Utrecht earlier this week, with its entire stock of around 800 packages selling out within four minutes.

Dutch retailer PLUS launched a week-long offer on Page brand toilet papers, offering six rolls for €1 instead of its regular price of above €4.

A CCTV footage of the store shared on the Dutch news portal rtlnieuws.nl captured the chaotic scene, with shoppers scrambling for the product and dashing towards the checkout with carts full of toilet rolls.

Marco Meeuwsen, the owner of the outlet, told the publication that he thought the store had more than enough with 800 packages.

This was not the first time the store witnessed excitement from customers.

Last week, shoppers were drawn to the €1 offer on Unox soup bags and long-life milk, causing some commotion.

Promotional Chaos

However, with this promotional offer, things reached a whole new level.

Reactions from customers turned unpleasant as several store employees faced verbal aggression.

"Fortunately it did not become physical, but of course it makes no sense for employees to be verbally abused or customers to berate each other," Meeuwsen told the publication.

A PLUS spokesperson told the publication that the demand was 'even greater' than expected and added that while the company understands the disappointment on the offer running out, it is important to treat fellow customers and employees with respect.

The retailer confirmed that the offer on toilet papers would continue until Saturday, 20 January.

