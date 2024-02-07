Just Eat Takeaway Nominates Mayte Oosterveld As Next Finance Chief

The supervisory board of Just Eat Takeaway.com has nominated Mayte Oosterveld for the position of chief financial officer and member of its management board.

Oosterveld will succeed Brent Wissink in the new role, the company added.

In July 2023, Wissink decided to step down as chief financial officer and a member of its management board after the Annual General Meeting in May of this year.

He will support the company as an adviser until December 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

Mayte Oosterveld

Mayte Oosterveld, most recently, served as the chief financial officer of Dutch supermarket retailer, PLUS.

She is a financial specialist with extensive international work experience in financial and strategic roles, having worked at Goldman Sachs and Ahold Delhaize.

Her capital allocation expertise and background in mergers, acquisitions, and corporate finance will be 'highly valuable' to the company, Just Eat noted.

'Strong Finance Leadership'

Dick Boer, chair of the supervisory board of Just Eat Takeaway.com commented, "I have had the pleasure of working with Mayte previously at Ahold Delhaize, where she headed the mergers and acquisitions department, expanded her experience in leading financial planning and performance and driving the synergies of the combined company and was responsible for many transactions, including the merger with Delhaize. She will bring strong finance leadership to the management board."

Oosterveld will be nominated by the supervisory board to be appointed member of the management board and chief financial officer at the Annual General Meeting in May, the company added.

Her appointment will be subject to approval by the Dutch Central Bank.

In January, Just Eat Takeaway decided to close its in-house delivery service in Paris in a move which could impact around 100 jobs.