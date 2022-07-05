Tuš Rolls Out New Mobile Store In Slovenia

Slovenian retailer Tuš has rolled out a new mobile store at the River Camping Bled campsite, close to the famous Lake Bled.

The Express store offers tourists and local residents a selection of products adapted to casual purchases during vacations, or for everyday household needs.

Bled is the first city where the retailer has rolled out its new mobile store format, which we will be gradually expanded to other select locations in Slovenia.

The result of several years of development, the first Tuš mobile store follows the so-called 'pop up' concept.

Mobile Store

In a tourist area such as Bled, the expectations of customers are very different, so the retailer established a common denominator to offer a convenient, transparently arranged store for everyday purchases by tourists or locals.

Tuš' mobile store, which employs three people, offers a completely customised range of products, including everything from basic foods, packaged fresh products, chilled drinks to basic non-food products.

The store is also equipped with self-service checkouts, which further increases the efficiency of shopping.

The Tuš Express mobile store is open from Monday to Saturday between 08:00 a.m. to 20:00.

In 2018, the Slovenian retailer pledged to phase out eggs produced in battery cages across its private-label assortment, according to reports by a local news agency Sta.

In a bid to tackle food waste, in the same year the retailer launched a new brand - Naravno Drugačni - that offers vegetables of irregular shapes and sizes.

