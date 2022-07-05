Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Tuš Rolls Out New Mobile Store In Slovenia

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Slovenian retailer Tuš has rolled out a new mobile store at the River Camping Bled campsite, close to the famous Lake Bled.

The Express store offers tourists and local residents a selection of products adapted to casual purchases during vacations, or for everyday household needs.

Bled is the first city where the retailer has rolled out its new mobile store format, which we will be gradually expanded to other select locations in Slovenia.

The result of several years of development, the first Tuš mobile store follows the so-called 'pop up' concept.

Mobile Store

In a tourist area such as Bled, the expectations of customers are very different, so the retailer established a common denominator to offer a convenient, transparently arranged store for everyday purchases by tourists or locals.

Tuš' mobile store, which employs three people, offers a completely customised range of products, including everything from basic foods, packaged fresh products, chilled drinks to basic non-food products.

The store is also equipped with self-service checkouts, which further increases the efficiency of shopping.

The Tuš Express mobile store is open from Monday to Saturday between 08:00 a.m. to 20:00.

In 2018, the Slovenian retailer pledged to phase out eggs produced in battery cages across its private-label assortment, according to reports by a local news agency Sta.

In a bid to tackle food waste, in the same year the retailer launched a new brand - Naravno Drugačni - that offers vegetables of irregular shapes and sizes.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Mexico's Femsa To Buy Swiss Store Operator Valora
2
Retail

Delhaize Belgium To Roll Out Cash Points Outside Select Stores
3
Retail

Aldi Portugal Targets 20 Store Openings This Year
4
Retail

Discount Retailer B&M Picks DFS Furniture's Schmidt As CFO
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com