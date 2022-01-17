Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Consumer Confidence Edged Lower In December: YouGov/Cebr

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British consumer confidence edged lower in December, taking only a modest hit from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a monthly survey has showed.

The YouGov/Cebr consumer confidence index fell by 0.5 points to 110.0 in December, and is well above its level of a year earlier when the economy had recovered much less of the output lost at the onset of the pandemic.

However, much of the current robustness in the index reflects the strongest expectations for rising house prices since May 2017, and a narrower measure of expectations for household finances is below its level in December 2020.

"Both the backward- and forward-looking business activity and job security metrics fell and, crucially, the household finance measures are notably below where they were this time last year," YouGov's head of reputation research, Darren Yaxley, said.

Mild Economic Impact

The data is in line with many economists' expectations that Omicron will have a fairly mild economic impact on Britain - despite a record number of cases at the turn of the year - and that fast-rising inflation is a bigger problem for households.

Britain is suffering a rapid rise in the cost of living, driven by higher energy prices which are likely to lead to a 50% increase in utility bills when the cap on regulated energy prices is increased in April.

Britain's longest-running survey of consumer confidence, from GfK, also showed only a modest fall in sentiment when it was conducted in the first two weeks of December.

The YouGov polling of 6,000 individuals was done over the whole month.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Unilever Says GSK Consumer Arm Is A 'Strong Strategic Fit' For Its Business
2
A-Brands

BAT Launches Biotech Company KBio
3
Drinks

Italian Sparkling Wine Production Sets New Record
4
Retail

Tesco To Expand 'Whoosh' Delivery Service To 600 Stores
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com