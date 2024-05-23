UK Shoppers To Spend £695m On Father's Day This Year: GlobalData

Shoppers in the UK are expected to spend £695 million (€816.7 million) on Father’s Day this year, marking an increase of 1.8% compared with 2023, according to data and analytics firm GlobalData.

However, the Father’s Day market in the UK is less than half the size of the Mother’s Day market, with shoppers spending more on gifts. Expenditure on food on both occasions is similar, GlobalData noted.

Tash Van Boxel, retail analyst at GlobalData, commented, “Given that the UK Father’s Day market is still relatively small, there is a lot of potential for growth. However, retailers must make an effort to capitalise on this opportunity, given that consumers across the UK have grown accustomed to celebrating the occasion at home.“

Van Boxel added that most people choose to spend time with family on the occasion and retailers “will have to work hard to entice spending this year.”

“They must promote food and drink offers to attract those hosting events at home to mark the occasion, to appeal to consumers who choose to celebrate by spending quality time with their fathers,” he added.

Gifting Inspiration

Data showed that 40% of consumers find it hard to buy the right thing for their loved ones for Father’s Day and an additional 40% agreed that retailers do not offer enough gifting inspiration for the occasion.

Van Boxel added, “Most retailers do not market Father’s Day gifting and card options until close to the occasion, meaning that consumers are unlikely to start spending early and spread the cost or indeed be encouraged to pick up small add-ons that can quickly mount up to a larger spend on the event.

“In contrast, Mother’s Day gifting displays often appear in February, just after Valentine’s Day, giving consumers gifting inspiration well in advance. Retailers must have a similar marketing schedule for Father’s Day to bolster demand and promote growth in the UK Father’s Day retail market.”