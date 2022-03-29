Ukraine's ATB-Market Reopens Stores In Kyiv And Kharkiv

Ukrainian retailer ATB-Market has announced the reopening of a number of stores in Kyiv, the Kyiv region and Kharkiv, due to a more 'stabilised' situation in these regions.

In the city of Kyiv, the retailer reopened 11 stores, while ten stores reopened in Boryspil, Yahotyn and Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, in the Kyiv region.

The group now has 45 outlets operating in Kyiv and surrounding towns.

In Kharkiv, eight stores were reopened, the company said, meaning that it now has 45 stores in operation in the city.

Operating Schedule

In a statement, ATB-Market said that the operating schedule of its stores is adjusted 'according to region and location', while also taking into account the potential escalation of hostilities.

'Some stores in cities that are in areas of direct hostilities are temporarily closed,' it said. ;When the situation stabilises, they resume their activities.'

The retailer is providing daily, and in some cases hourly, updates on the status of its store estate, which can be found here.

New SPAR Outlet Opens

Elsewhere, SPAR Ukraine is set to open a new store, in the village of Velykyi Kuchuriv, in the Chernivtsi region, which is likely to be the first new store opening to take place since the war began, the Ukrainian Retailers Association (RAU) said.

According to the retailer, the new opening will hopefully 'inspire many entrepreneurs to reinvest and develop Ukraine's economy'. The planned opening date is still to be revealed.

