Ukraine's Fozzy Group 'Has Managed To Reopen More Than 100 Stores'

Ukrainian retailer Fozzy Group, which operates the Silpo chain, has been able to reopen more than 100 stores that were previously closed due to the Russian invasion, it said in a statement.

The group made the announcement as the war in Ukraine passed its 100th day, having commenced on 24 February.

Store Reopenings

According to Silpo, the reopening of some stores 'required more effort' due to shelling and looting, while a frozen goods warehouse was 'destroyed' in the first month of the conflict.

It reopened stores in Bucha, Irpen, Chernihiv and in the Kyiv region in May, and followed this up with further reopening in Kyiv and Kharkiv in June, it said.

It has also opened two new Silpo stores, Uzhgorod and Lviv, which had been previously earmarked to open in March, before the conflict broke out. Its e-commerce platform, shop.silpo.ua, is also back up and running.

From a logistics perspective, the group said that the situation is 'improving', with most distribution centres resuming operation. The retailer noted that delivery routes are now taking longer due to the closure of several access points due to the war.

Read More: Ukraine’s Fozzy Group Resumes Production In Vorzel Plant

Humanitarian Support

In terms of humanitarian aid, Fozzy Group said that in the first 100 days of the conflict, it distributed more than 1,300 tonnes of product to the armed forces, hospitals, orphanages and those in need.

In addition, working alongside the government and the charitable foundation CFE, it has distributed 490 tonnes of humanitarian aid through its store network.

'We dream of victory and a full return to the normal life of every Ukrainian,' it said in a statement.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.