Ukraine’s Fozzy Group Resumes Production In Vorzel Plant

Ukrainian retailer Fozzy Group has announced that it has resumed the production of bread, confectionery and coffee-roasting at its facility in Vorzel, in the Kyiv region.

The company added that it is already shipping goods from the facility to its retail network.

Fozzy Group operates the Silpo supermarket chain, as well as the Фора, THRASH! ТРАШ! and Fozzy C&C banners in the country.

The electricity and water supply has been restored in Vorzel, and with it the opportunity to restore operations in the plant after the occupation, the retailer noted.

So far, it is the group’s only production facility to have reopened in Vorzel, with 150 workers returning to work.

Meanwhile, Stay with Ukraine, a campaign to help raise funds for humanitarian support for those affected by the war in Ukraine, is putting out the call to European retailers to help support its cause.

Vorzel Plant

The plant in Vorzel has three workshops and is equipped to roast and pack 36 tonnes of coffee and manufacture more than ten tonnes of chocolate products and 236 tonnes of bakery products per month.

The workshop for manufacturing chocolate products features modern Italian equipment, producing a range of confectionery, chocolate and handmade candy for the retail chain.

Recently, Ukrainian retailer ATB Corporation announced the reopening of stores in occupied territories and the expansion of operations in peaceful regions. Earlier, the company announced plans to directly import food and essential goods to its stores from Poland, the Baltic States and Turkey, to ensure the continuous supply of goods.

