Uvasdoce Expands Business With New Plantation

Table grape producer Uvasdoce continues to grow its business and has announced the planting of a new, eponymous estate.

The Alicante-based company is excited about this new plot of land, as it is its largest to date and will house many of its star varieties, such as Sweet Celebration™, Sweet Globe™, Cotton Candy™, and many others.

The new plantation will mean an increase in the volume of production, which will translate into growth in its domestic market, as well as other, new destinations.

Some of these new markets can be found in different Asian countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and many others, where the company has commenced operations, but never sent large quantities of its grapes.

Continuing with its project of looking after food and promoting healthy habits among consumers, especially among children, the Alicante-based company continues to invest time and effort in its brand ‘The Candies of Uvasdoce’.

This new brand includes eco-friendly formats and different varieties of the sweetest and most special seedless grape varieties.

Uvasdoce has a special preference for the varieties of IFG’s Candy collection: Candy Snaps™, Candy Drops™, Candy Dreams™, Candy Crunch™, Candy Hearts™, and the sought-after Cotton Candy™ – the only white variety in this range – with its unmistakable candyfloss flavour.

To learn more about what the company has prepared for its customers and visitors, follow Uvasdoce on social media and keep up to date with the latest news, and, above all, visit its stand in Hall 11.2 (Generalitat Valenciana) at Fruit Logistica 2022.

