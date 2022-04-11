Vilniaus Prekyba Reshuffles Managerial Roles

Maxima parent Vilniaus Prekyba Group is reshuffling managerial roles in three of its e-commerce subsidiaries: UAB Barbora, AZETA, UAB and UAB Trobos.

Barbora, which controls e-stores in the Baltics, will be headed by Andrius Ladauskas, effective immediately.

He is replacing Andrius Jurgelevičius, who will step in as the director of Azeta, which is developing online pharmacy Eurovaistinė in the Baltic States.

Jurgelevičius has been with Barbora since its inception and has been managing it for the past year.

Elsewhere Justė Levčenkaitė will take over the position of the director of Trobos from Ladauskas.

Levčenkaitė has been managing Azeta for six years and was part of the online pharmacy Eurovaistinė since its establishment.

'Operating Principles' Of The Group

Andrius Mikalauskas, responsible for e-commerce and e-commerce development of Vilniaus Prekyba Group, commented, “The rotation can be described by one of the operating principles of the VP Group: ‘We are Successful Together and We Enjoy It Together’. […]

“The purpose of this rotation is to bring each manager a new impulse into a new field of action and to further develop e-commerce in companies. Jurgelevičius, Levčenkaitė and Ladauskas have an excellent knowledge of the e-commerce business and are not only managers but also leaders, with their own leadership styles and the same principles, which makes this rotation even stronger.”

