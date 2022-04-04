Maxima Invests Over €450,000 In Three New Concept Stores

Maxima has invested more than €450,000 in renovating three stores to its new ‘Mans Veikals’ (My Store) concept in Latvia.

The three stores opened in March of this year, of which two are located in Riga – 141 Kurzemes Prospekt and 29 Stūrmaņu Street – and one in Valmiera at 46 Rīgas Street.

Evija Grīnberga, director of Maxima Latvija retail networks, commented, "In 2022, we will continue the targeted roll-out of the new store format across Latvia. So far, we have made changes to the smaller format or ‘Maxima X’ stores, adapting more than 30 stores to the new concept, but the newly opened store in Riga, at 141 Kurzemes prospekts, is the first store of the larger ‘Maxima XX’ format that has undergone significant improvements to make it even more convenient for customers and employees.

“In April, we plan to continue the format transformation in the store environment in cities such as Riga, Bauska, Salaspils and others. By the end of the year, we plan to introduce the new store format concept in about 50 more stores.”

‘Mans Veikals’ Concept

As part of the ‘Mans Veikals’ concept, the retailer has changed the layout of the stores to place the best bargains in the most accessible locations, such as the entrance of stores for greater visibility.

The retailer has tailored the product assortment keeping the needs of its customers in mind. The product placement on shelves is based on items shoppers are most interested in, the retailer noted.

It has also implemented several eco-friendly measures, including LED lights and energy-efficient equipment.

The stores also feature a specialised fridge for fresh fish, and clearer product displays enhancing the visibility of special offers.

The concept also includes an extended self-service checkout area, making the store more accessible and convenient for wheelchair users and mothers with pushchairs.

The retailer has also implemented measures to help employees perform their jobs more efficiently and provide customers with a better shopping experience.

