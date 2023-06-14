Waitrose & Partners Slashes Prices Of More Than 200 Products

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has reduced the prices of over 200 everyday products as part of a £100-million investment to lower its customers’ bills.

It will include cupboard staples, ranging from British butter and tomato ketchup to Fairtrade golden caster sugar, as well as British cocktail sausages, salads and ice cream for summer barbecues and picnics.

Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director for Waitrose, said, “We’re investing millions in lowering the prices of everyday food across our aisles so customers benefit every time they shop with us.

“But it’s summer, so our customers are telling us they also want delicious treats for picnics and barbecues to be more affordable, so we’ve lowered the prices of British double cream, ice cream, ice lollies, and meringues made with free-range eggs."

Currently, around half of the products in the campaign are at least 10% cheaper.

No Compromise On Quality

The retailer noted that the price cuts have been made without compromising on quality or Waitrose's values, which include sourcing higher welfare meat and commitments to British farmers.

Di Cello added, "We’ve made these cuts with absolutely no compromise on the high quality, high welfare, and delicious recipes our customers expect from us.

“We’ll still react to any drops in food inflation and pass on savings to our customers as soon as the prices we pay begin to fall, and we’ll continue to pay farmers a fair price for their products too.”

This is the second time this year that Waitrose & Partners has lowered the prices of goods this year.

In February, the company the cut prices of more than 300 products, marking the beginning of a £100-million investment plan.

This move has already attracted new customers to shop with us, it added.

