Waitrose & Partners To End Collaboration With Heston Blumenthal

The John Lewis Partnership, which operates the John Lewis and Waitrose banners, has announced that the Heston from Waitrose range will be wound down.

Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal first partnered with Waitrose 12 years ago. Some of Heston's products include hidden orange Christmas pudding, mince pies and hot cross buns.

'Tremendously Creative Partnership'

"We’ve enjoyed what has been one of the most enduring relationships of its kind and we’re looking forward to the next chapter and unveiling some really exciting plans in the months to come. Watch this space," said Natalie Mitchell, director of own brand at Waitrose & Partners.

“So we would like to thank Heston Blumenthal and his team for what has been a tremendously creative partnership and wish them all the best in the future,” she added.

The Chocolate Dabbit

Waitrose said that the Heston brand will not be wound down without a 'final flourish' and it is to launch a new product for Easter, The Chocolate Dabbit.

The Chocolate Dabbit showcases the playful creativity, which the Heston from Waitrose range is renowned for, the upmarket British retailer said.

It features some visual trickery – resembling a rabbit at one angle, as well as a duck when viewed from a different angle.

John Lewis Partnership

Waitrose & Partners has reported sales of £7.5 billion (€8.9 billion) in its financial year 2021/22, which is up 1% on a like-for-like basis, and down 1% on a reported basis.

The retailer's performance was outlined in the full-year results of its parent company, John Lewis Partnership.

It has earmarked £55 million (€65.6 million) over the coming year to complete a further 23 store refurbishments and is planning to invest £72 million (€85.8 million) in digital services and distribution.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.