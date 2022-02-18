Waitrose Relaunches MyWaitrose Loyalty Programme

UK retailer Waitrose & Partners is set to relaunch its revamped myWaitrose loyalty programme this month.

The relaunch will see the introduction of more personalised offers and discounts, providing members with better value, more flexibility, and money off their weekly shop.

MyWaitrose

To mark the relaunch, all members will get a 20% discount on service counter products, from shopping basket staples through to specialist products, from small suppliers for the first two months of the programme.

The rewards will be split into 'Personalised Offers' and 'Exclusive Savings' categories, awarded on a weekly and monthly basis, respectively.

The retailer will focus on greater value for fresh, seasonal and British products, as well as offering discounts on products renowned for their quality and taste.

Savings And Offers

'Personalised Offers' will include a selection of tailored offers, available every week, with the assortment depending on how often customers shop, which essentially means the more they shop, the more they can save.

Vouchers can be accessed weekly via the myWaitrose membership hub, which can be redeemed online or in the store.

'Exclusive Savings' will offer myWaitrose members rewards across selected service counters with Fish Friday remaining throughout.

Many of the products found on the retailers' counters are exclusive to Waitrose and made by specialist producers and growers from around the country, the retailer noted.

Encouraging myWaitrose members to sample more of these products will provide a boost to smaller suppliers and will also allow shoppers to experience the customer service offered by the group's meat, fish, and cheese specialists.

Martin George, Waitrose customer director, said, "We want to reward our customers for their loyalty by giving them even better value without compromising on the taste and quality they expect from Waitrose. Our revamped myWaitrose helps customers save money on the products they buy the most."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Conor Farrelly.