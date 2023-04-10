Waitrose To Open Gail's Bakery Areas To Selected Stores

British retailer Waitrose & Partners is to introduce dedicated Gail's Bakery areas to 64 outlets in the south and east of England by May this year, with the group's range of sourdough and craft breads set to be available in 159 stores overall.

The decision follows on from a successful trial in three Waitrose stores at the end of last year.

Waitrose has been stocking Gail's Bakery products since 2010 and currently stocks its items in 95 Waitrose shops across the UK, as well as online.

'Bigger Range'

“The Gail's brand is really loved by our customers, so I’m delighted that we’re rolling out this bigger range and dedicated areas," commented Aileen Kell, Waitrose bread buyer.

“Like us, Gail's are passionate about sustainability when it comes to using high quality ingredients, packaging, and recycling so they make a great partner for us as we grow our baked goods business.”

About Gail's

Gail's was founded by Yael (Gail) Mejia in the early 1990’s, largely supplying the HoReCa sector. In 2005, it opened its first high-street bakery in Hampstead, a network that has since expanded to take in locations including Cambridge, Oxford, Manchester, and several sites across London.

"As a neighbourhood craft bakery, we offer customers freshly baked food which we prepare by hand in our North London bakery and deliver daily to our retail partners shelves for our customers to enjoy," said Dan Barrett, managing director of grocery and wholesale, Gail's.

