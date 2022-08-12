Żabka Launches 90 Seasonal Stores In Tourist Destinations

Polish retailer Żabka launched approximately 90 seasonal stores during this summer, according to a statement published by the retailer.

Comprising both stationary and modular outlets, the concept offers convenience for tourists as well as an opportunity for additional business growth and income for franchisees.

This year, seasonal Żabka stores were launched for the first time in the Baltic villages of Trzęsacz, Bobolin and Dąbki in the Zachodniopomorskie provinces and on the lagoons of Siemianówka in Nowa Łuka in the Podlaskie provinces and Sielpia in Sielpia Wielka in Świętokrzyskie province, the company noted.

The retailer also operates seasonal stores near the lakes, including Mikołajskie in Mikołajki in Warmia-Masuria Province, or Białe in Okuninka in the Lublin Province.