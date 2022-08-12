Żabka Launches 90 Seasonal Stores In Tourist Destinations

Polish retailer Żabka launched approximately 90 seasonal stores during this summer, according to a statement published by the retailer.
Comprising both stationary and modular outlets, the concept offers convenience for tourists as well as an opportunity for additional business growth and income for franchisees.
This year, seasonal Żabka stores were launched for the first time in the Baltic villages of Trzęsacz, Bobolin and Dąbki in the Zachodniopomorskie provinces and on the lagoons of Siemianówka in Nowa Łuka in the Podlaskie provinces and Sielpia in Sielpia Wielka in Świętokrzyskie province, the company noted.
The retailer also operates seasonal stores near the lakes, including Mikołajskie in Mikołajki in Warmia-Masuria Province, or Białe in Okuninka in the Lublin Province.
'Very Interesting Challenge'
Franchisee Anna Milek, who runs a seasonal store in Nowa Łuka, stated, "For me, running a seasonal Żabka in a summer and tourist destination is a completely new, but very interesting challenge. Agritourism has recently flourished on the Siemianówka Reservoir, so we have many customers in the store in Nowa Łuka - young people, families with children, the elderly.
"Everyone is very happy that thanks to Żabka they finally have a shop where they can find everything they need during their vacation. The location next to the beach is also attractive for store employees who, after their shift, can enjoy a rest by the water."
In 2016, Żabka opened its first modular seasonal stores at the seaside in Międzywodzie and Międzyzdroje.
This year, the retailer rolled out as many as 26 modular seasonal stores and 64 stationary outlets, which also operate seasonally.
