Żabka To Open Over 140 Seasonal Stores This Summer

Polish retailer Żabka plans to open more than 140 seasonal stores this summer as it seeks to offer a better customer experience.

Żabka will launch nearly 30 seasonal container stores and 116 seasonal stationary outlets in 2024, the company said in a statement.

A majority of the outlets will be located in towns on the Baltic Sea, including 11 stores in Łeba and nine in Mielno.

Seasonal outlets will also operate near lakes and resorts located close to lagoons, the retailer added.

In 2016, Żabka opened its first seasonal store by the sea Międzywodzie and Międzyzdroje.

The concept has been welcomed by customers since its launch and franchisees have also cooperated with the network, Żabka added.

Joanna Górska, franchisee of Żabka shops in Goleniów, Łukęcin, and Modrzewie, stated, "I run a traditional Żabka shop, but I decided to expand my business with a seasonal outlet.[...]

"During the high season, Żabka shops in tourist destinations are definitely visited more often by customers. This translates into more revenue, but it also requires more commitment."

Seasonal Stores

The Żabka chain provides franchisees operating seasonal shops with a pavilion including all equipment.

Franchisees, as independent entrepreneurs, make their own decisions regarding the recruitment of employees, including possible benefits.

The retailer added that around 21 seasonal shops from previous years are now permanent, allowing customers year-round access to products and services.

Earlier this year, the Polish retailer received approval from the Romanian National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) to acquire a majority stake in DRIM Daniel Distributie.

The approval follows on from the announcement in late December that Żabka was set to acquire a controlling stake in the business.