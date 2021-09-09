ESM Magazine

Zummo Adds Pina Slicer And Apple Juicer To Its Product Portfolio

Published on Sep 9 2021 12:00 PM in Retail tagged: Fruit Juice / Zummo / Pina Slicer / Apple Juicer

Zummo Expands Product Portfolio, Adds New Solutions For The Retail Sector | ESM Magazine
The latest innovations from Zummo include Pina Slicer and Apple Juicer – two new machines that offer customers freshly-cut pineapple and freshly-made apple juice, perfect for creating a fresh corner together with the Z40 range.

Once again, the Valencian company is adapting to the needs of the consumer.

Pina Slicer by Zummo brings fresh pineapple consumption closer to the consumer.

It has been developed to simplify the process of transforming a fresh pineapple into a ready-to-eat format, offering an innovative shopping experience to customers and generating increased revenue for the business.

How does Pina Slicer make life easier? Users just need to choose a pineapple, and Pina Slicer cuts the crown, removes the peel and core, and cuts it into slices or chunks. The pineapple is ready to eat in just 15 seconds!

Apple Juicer by Zummo brings fresh apple juice closer to the consumer. This machine has been developed especially for supermarkets, so that customers can obtain apple juice of the highest quality and freshness in the easiest way.

In addition, this machine provides an innovative shopping experience for customers, increasing customer loyalty and increasing revenue for the business.

Thanks to its patented Press technology design and ease of use, the machine is the best choice for turning apples into fresh, ready-to-drink juice.

The customer simply turns on the tap, and the machine starts. In addition, its practical bottle holder maximises usability for the customer.

The Cold Press extraction system combines the highest yield with the best juice quality, while preserving vitamins, minerals, and fibres are to the maximum.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com/en, or send an email to [email protected].

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine

