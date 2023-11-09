Zummo’s EVS System Is The Secret To Freshly Squeezed Juice In Supermarkets

In a world where healthy eating is a top priority, freshly squeezed fruit juice has become a popular and nutritious choice.

Consumers are seeking products without preservatives or additives, and supermarkets and restaurants are taking notice of this trend.

To stand out in this market, the quality of the juice is essential, and this is where Zummo and its innovative EVS system shine.

The Value Of Freshly Squeezed Juice

The demand for fresh juice has surged, due to its natural flavour and quality.

Unlike processed juices containing additives, freshly squeezed juice retains all the nutrients and the authentic taste of the fruit, ensuring a healthier and more delicious experience.

Zummo’s EVS System: The Key To Perfect Juice

Zummo’s EVS system is an innovation that replicates the manual squeezing process, ensuring that the peel’s oils never come into contact with the juice or the juicing components.

This guarantees that the juice is 100% natural and preserves its fresh flavour, without acquiring undesirable tastes.

Efficiency In The Juicing Process

Efficiency in the juicing process is crucial for food businesses. Zummo’s EVS system prevents peel jams and reduces splattering and pulp residues, making juicing easier and simplifying the cleaning process, which is crucial in high-demand environments.

Guaranteed Profitability

Profitability is vital for any business. Zummo’s juicing kits are compatible with a wide range of fruits, from 40 to 100 mm, maximising performance, regardless of the fruit type or size. This ensures that each piece of fruit is utilised to the fullest.

Commitment To Quality And Innovation

At Zummo, quality and innovation are a top priority. Its juicer range, which includes the EVS system, is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to improving its products. This means that all customers can benefit from exceptional levels of efficiency and quality in juice extraction.

With its dedication to quality and innovation, Zummo has earned its place as the top juicing equipment company in the market, contributing to a healthier and more delicious experience for consumers.

In summary, Zummo and its EVS system are the perfect choice for those looking to offer the best freshly squeezed fruit juice in their establishments.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com.

This article was written in partnership with Zummo.