Zummo Announces Participation At EuroShop 2023

Zummo will participate at EuroShop 2023, scheduled from 26 February to 2 March in Düsseldorf.

EuroShop is the No. 1 fair in the world of retail and retail trade, with the widest range of products and services offering maximum innovation and quality.

Zummo will showcase its flagship product Isla, the company's most relevant launch of 2022 and a product that has revolutionised the consumption of pineapples.

Visitors at Stand 14E20 will have a chance to see the latest retail machine designed to simplify the process of transforming a fresh pineapple into a ready-to-eat format, offering an innovative shopping experience to customers and generating increased revenue for the business.

New Zummo Launch

In addition to showcasing all of its most popular juicers and slicers, Zummo will arrive in Düsseldorf with a new product to be launched in the United States in early February.

Zummo is a growing company that is also undergoing worldwide expansion. It is dedicated to designing and manufacturing innovative solutions for juicing and preparing fruit and vegetables.

Its commitment is to offer products and services of the highest quality to its customers that generate value for their businesses, providing natural and simple proposals to the end consumer.

Since July 2022, Zummo has been part of Groupe Seb, a leading manufacturer and distributor of small household appliances and professional catering equipment.

The conglomerate has consolidated net revenues of more than €8 billion, and is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

The group also markets well-known brands such as Rowenta, Moulinex, Tefal and Krups.

With this move, Zummo is consolidating its growth and expansion strategy to position itself as a benchmark brand in the sector.

