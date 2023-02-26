5 Things You Need To Know About EuroShop 2023

If you're attending EuroShop 2023, which takes place at Messe Düsseldorf from 26 February to 2 March, here are five things you need to know ahead of attending the event.

1. How Do I Get There?

To get to Messe Düsseldorf, take tram no. U78 Merkur Spiel-Arena/Messe Nord or U79 Messe Ost and exit at MesseOst/Stockumer Kirchstr., or bus no. 722 and exit at Messe Ost or Messe Süd/CCD. If you need to change transportation, the Hauptbahnhof (central station) and Heinrich-Heine-Allee are the two major transport hubs where you can connect to other destinations in and around the city.

Additionally, during trade fair events, the Rheinbahn provides an airport shuttle bus (no. 896) to make traveling even more convenient.

STRIKE ACTION: Note that all transport services in Düsseldorf will be affected by strike action on Tuesday 28 February. All tram, bus and underground services in Düsseldorf will not be running. In addition, a number of flights to/from Düsseldorf have also been affected.

2. What Are The Opening Hours?

EuroShop 2023 runs from 26 February to 2 March. Visitors can attend the event daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, exhibitors have longer opening hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m on each day of the event.

Tickets can be purchased at www.euroshop.de/2130.

3. What Segments Are Covered?

Similar to previous years, EuroShop is organised into eight distinctive Dimensions, each of which will function as an individual trade show within the broader event framework. These Dimensions are: Shop Fitting & Store Design/Visual Merchandising (Halls 10, 11, and 12), Surfaces & Materials (Hall 13), Lighting (Hall 9), Food Service Equipment (Hall 14), Refrigeration & Energy Management (Halls 14, 15, 16, and 17), Retail Technology (Halls 4, 5, 6, and 7a), Retail Marketing (Halls 3 and 4), and Expo and Event Marketing (Hall 1).

The structure of the event also offers a a more visitor-centric offering, greater synergies between Dimensions, which are already closely linked, and more hall space for rapidly expanding areas such as retail technology and refrigeration.

4. What Are The Hot Topics At This Year's EuroShop?

EuroShop 2023 will focus on a range of hot topics, including Connected Retail, Sustainability, Smart Store, Energy Management, Third Places, Customer Centricity, Experience, and Lively City Centres.

5. What Additional Events Are Taking Place?

EuroShop has a lot to offer beyond the eight distinctive Dimensions. Attendees can also take advantage of the seven stages featuring lectures and discussion forums led by industry experts from around the world.

These stages include the Store Design Stage, Retail Designers' Stage, Retail Technology Stage, Connected Retail Stage, Start-up Stage, Retail Marketing Stage, and Expo & Event Stage. Admission is free for all EuroShop attendees, making it easy to access these high-quality events.

In addition to the stages, attendees should also check out EuroShop's 'Special Areas', which serve as a hub for next-generation thinking and showcase innovative new retail solutions.

Elsewhere at the event, the EuroShop Awards will recognise outstanding achievements by the international retail community and related sectors. This includes the EuroShop Retail Design Awards, which celebrate exceptional store concepts and designs; the Retail Technology Awards Europe (reta), which honour excellence in IT; and the EHI Science Award, which acknowledges scientific breakthroughs in the world of retail.

Furthermore, the Shop!/ POPAI D-A-CH Awards, the IFES Development & Innovation Award and the Exhibitor Magazine EuroShop Awards will be presented during EuroShop 2023.

EuroShop is open to trade visitors from Sunday 26 February to Thursday 2 March 2023, daily, from 10am to 6pm. For more information, visit euroshop-tradefair.com.

