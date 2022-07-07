Zummo's 'Fresh Corner' Concept Helps Retailers Promote Healthy Lifestyle

Pina Slicer and Apple Juicer from Zummo complement the Valencian company's offer for supermarkets, convenience stores, and health stores.

Together with the usual Zummo Retail range machines, such as Z40 or Z14, the two machines are perfect for creating a 'fresh corner' in supermarkets or food stores.

The end consumer of food retail is increasingly demanding in terms of the quality and naturalness of products, and Zummo wanted to help retailers meet this requirement.

The two machines allow all types of food retailers to offer their customers freshly cut pineapple and freshly squeezed apple juice; in both cases a natural and ready-to-drink product.

Pina Slicer by Zummo is the perfect machine to bring fresh pineapple consumption closer to the consumer.

This machine has been developed to simplify the process of transforming a fresh pineapple into a ready-to-eat format, offering an innovative shopping experience to customers and generating increased revenue for businesses.

The customer chooses the pineapple and Pina Slicer cuts the crown, removes the skin and the central part, and prepares it in slices or chunks. The pineapple is ready to eat in just 15 seconds!

With Apple Juicer by Zummo, retailers have the option to offer freshly made apple juice of the highest quality and freshness to consumers in the easiest possible way.

In addition, the machine is an innovative shopping experience for customers and results in increased revenue.

Zummo has been manufacturing and distributing juicers with its vertical juicing system EVS (Efficient Vertical System) for 30 years.

It is present in more than 100 countries with specific juicers for pomegranates and any type of citrus fruit, and has expanded its product range to focus on supermarkets and convenience stores.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com.

