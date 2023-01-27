Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Albert Heijn Ramps Up Sustainability Of Transport Network

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands, has announced it will be accelerating the sustainability of its transport networks in order to reduce CO2 emissions.

Since the last week of 2022, both home delivery of groceries and supply to stores in the centre of The Hague are provided with 100% electric vehicles.

Electric Vehicles And Biofuel

Compared to a diesel truck in urban use, Albert Heijn claims an electric truck saves 75,000 kg of CO2 per year per truck. The retailer plans for similar rollouts in Rotterdam, Utrecht and Amsterdam over the course of this year.

Aside from electric-powered vehicles, by 2024, the Ahold-Delhaize owned retailer wants to switch completely to biofuels and clean diesel vehicles, which run on HVO diesel.

Solar Panels

Furthermore, the Dutch retailer says that since the end of December, more than 5,000 solar panels have been installed on the roof of its Home Shop Center in Bleiswijk, which annually provide the operation with 2,200,000 kWh of sustainably generated energy.

In 2023, Albert Heijn plans to equip at least five more Home Shop Centers with solar panels, with a total annual generation of approximately 7,000,000 kWh of sustainably generated energy.

'Climate Neutral'

"Our own business operations – shops, distribution centres and offices – are already completely climate neutral," says Constantijn Ninck Blok, director of logistics and supply chain at Albert Heijn.

"We are also becoming increasingly sustainable in the supply chain and in our logistics – for example, by supplying increasingly quiet, cleaner stores and delivering groceries."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Indian Sugar Mills To Close Early As Weather Dents Cane Supply
2
Supply Chain

Top Sustainable Food Trends For 2023
3
A-Brands

McCain Foods Increases Renewable Electricity Usage, Emissions Drop
4
Supply Chain

Container Shippers Maersk, MSC To End Alliance From 2025
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com