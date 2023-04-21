52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Albert Heijn's Distribution Centre Employees Issue Deadline For Collective Labour Agreement: FNV

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Employees at Albert Heijn's distribution centres have given the management of Albert Heijn time until 5:00 pm on Sunday, 23 April, to submit a collective labour agreement offering a 'decent' wage increase.

Should the supermarket fail to meet this deadline, employees will take action, the Federation of Dutch Trade Unions (Federatie Nederlandse Vakbeweging, FNV) has warned.

In early April, workers at Albert Heijn's logistics centre in Pijnacker spontaneously went on strike two days in a row. There was also a wildcat strike in Tilburg, FNV added.

Shefania Sewbaks, collective bargaining officer for FNV Handel, commented, "The management thinks that with 6% extra salary in April and 2% as of January, it offers an appropriate wage increase that does justice to the commitment of the DC workers.

"We think this is far too little. And so do the people themselves. They are almost all willing to take action."

Collective Bargaining Agreement

The FNV has asked for a collective bargaining agreement that runs until 15 April 2024, offering at least a 14.3% increase in wages, plus €100 gross per month.

It also added that wages must rise in line with inflation going forward (automatic price compensation), and the allowances for working on Sundays remain.

Albert Heijn wants to reduce these allowances by half, which according to FNV is 'unacceptable'.

The supermarket's distribution centres employ around 4,000 people in Geldermalsen, Pijnacker, Tilburg, Zaandam, Zwolle and Hoorn.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In The Netherlands

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

IGC Raises Forecast For 2023/24 World Corn Crop
2
Supply Chain

Hungary Bans Import Of Honey, Certain Meat Products From Ukraine
3
Supply Chain

California Raisins: The Scandinavian Choice Of Dried Fruit For Traditional Dishes With A Twist
4
Supply Chain

European Parliament Backs Ban On Goods Linked To Deforestation
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com