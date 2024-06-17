Aldi Ireland, Dawn Meats Extend Partnership With New Five-Year Contract

Aldi Ireland has extended its partnership Waterford-based Dawn Meats with a new five-year supply contract worth €125 million.

The contract, with an annual value of €25 million, will see Dawn Meats increasing its supply to Aldi by 35%.

Dawn Meats will accelerate a €5 million expansion plan for its facility in Waterford. It plans to recruit 15 new staff members and add six new lines to the Aldi range.

Colin Breslin, managing director of buying and services at Aldi Ireland stated, “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Dawn Meats, a company that shares our commitment to quality and sustainability.

“This continued partnership ensures that our customers can enjoy the best Irish beef, sourced sustainably, and produced to the highest standards.”

Aldi Ireland recently announced plans to invest €400 million in 30 new stores, creating 1,000 new local jobs over the next five years.

Dawn Meats

Dawn Meats has been supplying Aldi since 2010 and has witnessed incremental growth every year for the last 10 years.

The company employs over 8,000 people in 12 countries and has 11 sites across Ireland.

It supplies its goods to major retailers, manufacturers and food service operators across the globe, and contributes approximately €2 billion to rural economies in Ireland and the UK.

Ireland's minister for agriculture, food and the marine, Charlie McConalogue, TD said, “I welcome this announcement by Aldi of their continued commitment to Irish suppliers and their support for producers around the country.

“This €125-million announcement with Dawn Meats is an indication of the scale of ALDI’s commitment to the Irish beef sector and is an endorsement of the quality of beef produced by Irish farmers every day.”