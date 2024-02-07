Aldi Nord To Close Two Regional Companies As Part Of 'Logistics Optimisation'

German retail group Aldi Nord plans to close two regional companies as part of an initiative to optimise its logistics structure in East Westphalia and southern Lower Saxony as well as in parts of Saxony-Anhalt and Hesse.

Aldi Nord will close its regional companies in Rinteln and Salzgitter at the turn of the year 2024/2025, it said in a statement.

The discounter noted that the quality of supply for customers will remain at the usual level with neighbouring regional companies taking over the responsibility of supplying goods to around 146 Aldi outlets in the region.

Current, Aldi Nord operates six regional companies in these areas. These companies are responsible for the logistics and administration of the Aldi stores in the region.

'Social Responsibility'

“In the coming months, we will concentrate on finding solutions for the affected employees from administration and logistics in the two regional companies,” said Florian Scholbeck, managing director group communications.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some employees could certainly find new jobs in the neighbouring Aldi regional companies. If this is not possible, the Aldi Nord will honour its social responsibility. We will reach appropriate agreements with the works councils as soon as possible”

In Rinteln and Salzgitter, nearly 2,000 employees – representing over 80% of the workforce - are predominantly employed in store roles.

Aldi will transfer their employment contracts to neighbouring regional companies that are taking over the stores.

Future-Proof Locations

With the reorganisation of logistics and administration, Aldi Nord seeks to optimise supply to the stores and thus to customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

As an example, it noted that better truck utilisation means fewer transport will be necessary in the future.

Aldi Nord also claimed this step will strengthen 'future-proof locations' in its logistics and administration segments in Germany.