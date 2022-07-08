Subscribe Login
Auchan Portugal Launches 'PowerUp Snacks’ Initiative

Auchan Retail Portugal has launched 'PowerUp Snacks', an initiative that aims to promote healthier eating habits among children.

Situated in the retailer's 35 stores as well as online, the initiative provides parents and caregivers with information to teach children how to prepare snacks that provide strength, energy and protection for day-to-day activities such as studying, training and playing.

The 'PowerUp Snacks' are made up of three food categories: one from the Dairy group, to provide strength, one from the Cereal group, to provide energy, and one from the Fruit and Vegetable group, to ensure protection for day-to-day activities.

Auchan Portugal has prepared a range of marketing displays promoting the campaign, as well as in-store activities to help children find the various foods to make up their healthy snacks.

To tie-in with the campaign, Auchan has also launched the 'PowerUp Snacks' bag, which is produced in Portugal.

Obesity Studies

Studies have shown that in Portugal, one in every three children is overweight and 15% suffer from obesity.

The problem starts early: 55% of children aged between three and six years do not eat the recommended daily amount of fruit and vegetables; 52% have a high consumption of sugary drinks, and 10% consume daily desserts and sweets.

There is also a high consumption of sweet and salty snacks (cakes, sweets, crisps, popcorn), which corresponds to five per cent of the total food ingested.

Read More: Auchan Retail Portugal Boosts Ties With Local Producers

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

