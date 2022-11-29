Barry Callebaut Commences Construction Of Third Chocolate Factory In India

Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut has commenced the construction of a third manufacturing facility in India, which it says will make the country the largest chocolate-producing market for Barry Callebaut in the Asia Pacific region.

The new chocolate and compound factory will be located in the Ghiloth industrial area, in the city of Neemrana, about 120 kilometres southwest of Delhi.

This investment reaffirms the company’s commitment to the country in the last 15 years, Barry Callebaut noted.

In 2007, the Swiss chocolate maker opened a chocolate academy centre in Mumbai, and the company has since invested significantly in the Indian chocolate and cocoa market.

It also operates two factories in Baramati, producing high-quality chocolate and compound.

Sales volumes of chocolate confectionery saw 26% growth in India in 2021, and a CAGR of 10% between 2017-2021, according to Nielsen data.

'Fastest-Growing Chocolate Markets'

Commenting on the company's investment, Dhruva Jyoti Sanyal, managing director of Barry Callebaut India, said, "India is among the fastest-growing chocolate markets in the world. Over the years, we have invested significantly in our local manufacturing and sales capabilities, which positions us well for the future.

"The new factory will act as a northern hub, bring us closer to customers and create opportunities for us to introduce our high-quality products and industry-leading innovations."

The new facility, covering 20,000 square-metres, is scheduled to be operational in 2024. It will also house a warehouse and a research and development laboratory.

It will be equipped with assembly lines for manufacturing chocolate and compound in different delivery formats, catering to the needs of its customers, which include international food manufacturers, local confectioneries, and semi-industrial bakers and patisseries.

Over the last five years, Barry Callebaut has achieved double-digit volume growth in India and currently has more than 160 employees in the country.

