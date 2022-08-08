Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Barry Callebaut Resumes Production In Wieze Factory

Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut has partially commenced production at its Belgian production facility in Wieze, according to media reports.

Initially, a limited number of production lines will resume production, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

Barry Callebaut has said that supply ‘will look a little different’ but assured that there would be no shortages, according to a report in the Belgian publication De Tijd.

The shortage is likely to affect seasonal products, such as Sinterklaas, traditionally produced between August and September, the report said.

Last month, the company halted production at the factory after discovering salmonella in a production lot.

The company identified lecithin as the source of the contamination and has since undertaken measures to clean the chocolate production lines in the factory.

'Notable Financial Impact'

The company said it expects a 'notable financial impact' in its fourth quarter from the shutdown of its Wieze factory as it announced its nine-month sales figures in July.

The factory in Wieze is the largest chocolate factory in the world and supplies chocolate to processors.

The company described the issue as an 'exceptional' incident, saying that food safety remains 'paramount' for the group.

In April of this year, Ferrero suspended operations at the plant after Europe's health agency began an investigation into cases of salmonella in some of the company's chocolates.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

