Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Brazil Meat Firms Could Replace Ukrainian, Russian Suppliers As War Rages On

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Soaring grain prices in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine are hurting Brazilian meatpackers, but trade disruptions facing Ukrainian and Russian meat producers may be an opportunity to boost Brazil's share in global trade, industry sources said.

Russia and Ukraine together account for about 29% of global wheat exports and 19% of corn exports, both of which can be used as livestock feed.

Depending on how the situation plays out, the conflict may also lead to Brazil accessing markets served by competitors.

According to the sources, one potential development is Europe scrapping a ban on several Brazilian meatpackers imposed in 2018 after a food sector scandal.

Read More: Europe Raises ‘Serious Concerns' Over Brazil Meat After Probe

Food Security

"The industry is prepared to cover gaps and support the food security of nations that may be short-supplied by the likely suspension or decrease in exports of chicken and pork from Russia and Ukraine," said Ricardo Santin, president of meat lobby ABPA.

ABPA, which represents companies including JBS and BRF in Brazil, the largest global exporter of chicken meat, said Russia and Ukraine compete with Brazilians in important markets of Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

If Ukrainian exporters stop shipping meats amid difficulties caused by the war, Santin said Europe will face a "great challenge."

According ABPA, there are about 20 Brazilian plants currently suspended by the Europeans.

Ukraine's poultry exports totals about 430,000 tonnes per year, representing some 10% of what Brazil traded in 2021, said Alcides Torres, director at Scot Consultoria.

"If Europe really needs Brazilian meat, it is clear that these suspended slaughterhouses .... will be reviewed quickly," Torres said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Romania Not Considering Grain Exports Restrictions For Now: Farm Minister
2
Supply Chain

Uptick In Palm Oil Output This Year Insufficient To Meet Demand: Analyst
3
Supply Chain

Wheat Rises To 14-Year Top As Russia-Ukraine War Tightens Supplies
4
Supply Chain

World Food Prices Hit Record High In February: FAO
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com