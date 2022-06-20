Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Bulgaria Expects Good 2022 Wheat Crop, Strong Exports

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Bulgaria expects a good wheat crop in 2022, almost matching last year's record harvest, that will allow for ample exports, a senior agriculture ministry official has said.

"We expect the wheat crop to be close to last year's. Whether it would be 6.5 million tonnes or 6.7 million will depend on the condition of the sowings in different parts of the country," Petar Kirovski, who is in charge of grain crop sowings at the ministry, told Reuters in a phone interview.

The Black Sea country is among Europe's largest wheat exporters and reaped a record-high wheat crop of 7.1 million tonnes last year, up from 4.7 million tonnes in 2020, a particularly poor year, and 6.1 million tonnes in 2019.

Domestic Consumption

With an annual domestic consumption of about 1.5 million tonnes, Bulgaria has exported close to 5 million tonnes of its 2021 wheat crop so far, Kirovski said.

"Given the expected good harvest this year, there will be more than enough surplus grains for exports. Over 4 million tonnes can definitely be shipped abroad," he said.

The Balkan country's barley sowings were also in good condition and the expected crop will be close to last year's, when farmers took in over 680,000 tonnes of barley, he said.

Analysts and growers said last week that an exceptionally early heatwave in France and Spain may further stress wheat crops after a dry spring though an expected easing in temperature and showers across the region this month should avert large crop losses.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Heatwave Hit To France's Cereal Crops Should Be Limited: Agriculture Minister
2
Supply Chain

Ukrainian Poultry Firm MHP Warns On Export Challenges, Scraps Outlook
3
Supply Chain

WTO Strikes Global Trade Deals After 'Roller Coaster' Talks
4
Supply Chain

Heatwave Poses Risks For French, Spanish Wheat
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com