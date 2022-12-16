Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Bunge To Build $550m Soy Processing Facility In Indiana

Share this article

Agriculture commodities trader Bunge Ltd said it would invest about $550 million (€517.5 million) to build a soy protein concentrate facility in Indiana to cater to a rising demand for plant-based food products and processed meats.

The new facility, which is adjacent to the company's soybean processing plant in Morristown, is expected to process an additional 4.5 million bushels of soybeans.

The construction is likely to start in the first quarter of 2023 and be commissioned by mid-2025, Bunge said in a statement.

US Expansion

The investment is part of a broader US expansion of oilseed-processing capacity as demand rises for food, animal feed and vegetable oils used in producing renewable fuels.

Demand for meat alternatives has soared as dietary habits shift for health reasons and out of concern for animal welfare and environmental damage from livestock farming.

Soy protein concentrate is used to make meat alternatives, but also helps to increase nutritional value in existing meat and poultry products.

The global plant-based meat market size, according to a report by Grand View Research Inc, is projected to reach $24.8 billion by 2030.

Bunge also operates a soy protein concentrate operation in Bellevue, Ohio.

Last year, the company formed a joint venture along with Chevron Corp and announced plans to expand capacity by 2024 at Bunge facilities in Illinois and Louisiana that crush soybeans, which can be used to produce soy-based diesel.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Fewer Than One In Five Firms Equipped To Deal With Global Supply Chain Disruption: Study
2
Supply Chain

Intermarché Boosts E-Com-Efficiency With Two KNAPP MFCs
3
Supply Chain

Unilever To Roll Out Battery-Powered Fridges In European Trailers
4
Supply Chain

Olive Oil Production Reaches Record Lows Across Europe
5
Supply Chain

France Ups Non-EU Wheat Export Forecast, Stocks Outlook Steady
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com