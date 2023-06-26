52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Corn, Soybeans Retreat Further On Rain Hopes, Demand Worries

By Reuters
Share this article

Chicago corn and soybean futures fell sharply on Friday to retreat further from multi-month highs seen last week, pressured by negative economic sentiment and weather forecasts showing greater chances for rain relief in parched Midwest crop belts.

Wheat was also lower.

US Drought

The worst U.S. Midwest drought since 2012 expanded over the past week despite mild temperatures, climatologists said in a weekly report.

However, latest weather projections pointed to significant rain in parts of the Midwest in the week ahead, raising hopes of beneficial moisture for corn and soy crops before key growth stages this summer.

"These (dry) conditions have not... irreversibly impacted corn and soybean yields until now. Everything will depend on the weather evolution in the next three weeks," consultancy Agritel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most-active corn contract Cv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 2.5% at $6.05-1/2 a bushel by 1010 GMT, after hitting a two-month high on Wednesday.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 were down 1.6% at $13.18-3/4 a bushel, while wheat futures Wv1 gave up 1.2% to $7.44 a bushel.

Lower crude oil and share prices also weighed on grains as investors focused on rising interest rates and faltering economic growth.

Overseas Demand

Sluggish overseas demand for U.S. grains had helped pushed prices lower last month before the recent weather rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants were also monitoring developments in the war-disrupted Black Sea export zone.

Russia is 99.9% certain to quit a U.N.-brokered deal on the safe passage of Black Sea grain next month, a senior Ukrainian diplomat said.

Read More: French Soft Wheat Crop Rating Steady At Decade High

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Nestlé Partners with Royal Dairy Farm To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
2
Supply Chain

India's Wheat Output 10% Lower Than Government Estimates, Says Trade Body
3
Supply Chain

Axfood Building Sweden’s Largest Solar Park In Hallstavik
4
Supply Chain

Lidl Spain Creates 250 Jobs At Andalusia Logistics Facility
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com