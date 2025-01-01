Poultry
JBS Posts Profit As Chicken And Pigs Make Up For Beef Slump
JBS SA said that divisions that process chicken and pigs lifted its results, including poultry unit Pilgrim's Pride, JBS USA Pork in the US,...
Chicken Culling, Disposal Raise Concern As Bird Flu Spreads
The spread of bird flu among poultry and dairy farms has heightened some health experts' concerns that the process of killing and disposing...
ESM
