Poultry

ForFarmers' UK Poultry Mill Deal With Boparan Could Harm Competition, UK Regulator Says

JBS Posts Profit As Chicken And Pigs Make Up For Beef Slump

JBS SA said that divisions that process chicken and pigs lifted its results, including poultry unit Pilgrim's Pride, JBS USA Pork in the US,...

Chicken Culling, Disposal Raise Concern As Bird Flu Spreads

The spread of bird flu among poultry and dairy farms has heightened some health experts' concerns that the process of killing and disposing...

