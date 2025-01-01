Soybean
After Growing GM Corn For Decades, Some US Farmers Open To Mexican Restrictions
Mexico has found unexpected allies as it tries to limit imports of genetically modified (GM) corn: some US farmers who grow the crops.
Bunge To Build $550m Soy Processing Facility In Indiana
Agriculture commodities trader Bunge Ltd said it would invest about $550 million to build a soy protein concentrate facility in Indiana to cater to a risin...
