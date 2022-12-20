Carlsberg Sweden Rolls Out Electric Fleet

Carlsberg Sweden has rolled out its first electric fleet for transporting goods from its warehouses, the Danish brewer said in a statement.

The company has launched electric transport between its brewery in Falkenberg and the external warehouse located at the E6, which is less than 10 kilometres from the brewery.

The investment aligns with Carlsberg Sweden's goal to create a fossil-free logistics chain and reduce 80 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The introduction of electric vehicles will also allow Carlsberg Sweden to reduce its annual carbon footprint by 93% compared with previous diesel transports on the route.

'New Opportunities'

Peter Hammarstedt, CEO of Carlsberg Sweden, said, "It is very satisfying that we at Carlsberg together with Einride can advance the positions for electrification of heavy transports.

"Challenging ourselves to find new opportunities to change the business for the better is both inspiring and important."

Einride is a Swedish freight mobility technology company that provides sustainable transportation solutions that include electric trucks, software and charging infrastructure.

In August of this year, Carlsberg Group launched its new ESG programme, Together Towards ZERO and Beyond (TTZAB), highlighting updated targets and new focus areas.

TTZAB is an evolution of the previous Carlsberg ESG programme Together Towards ZERO, which delivered progress such as a 40% reduction in carbon emissions and a 21% reduction in water use per hectolitre of beer since 2015.

In October, the company reported third-quarter sales broadly in line with expectations and lifted its profit forecast for the year despite weakening consumer sentiment.

