Chief Financial Officer At Cargill Steps Down

Jamie Miller is to step down as chief financial officer at Cargill to accept an opportunity outside the company.

In a statement, Cargill announced that Joanne Knight is set to serve as acting CFO from 13 January, as the group seeks to appoint a successor.

Knight currently serves as vice president of finance for Cargill’s agriculture supply chain enterprise, which includes ocean transportation and the world trading group.

New Acting CFO

Prior to her role at Cargill, Knight spent 10 years in finance, marketing, and business leadership roles at General Mills, which included P&L responsibility, as well as roles in supply chain finance, sales finance, and financial planning and analysis.

Knight has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Management from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

'Strong Track Record'

“Joanne is highly regarded by the board and executive team for her strong track record of leadership and operating results and is well-equipped to take the role of acting CFO," said Cargill President and CEO, Brian Sikes. "She will step into the role from a position of strength as a seasoned finance leader who has built her career on delivering results through dynamic market cycles."

Sikes was named the new president and chief executive officer of Cargill at the beginning of 2023. He is the tenth CEO in Cargill's 157-year history.

“Our 160,000 employees across Cargill are the best in the industry,” Sikes added. “Together, we will grow with customers, strengthen our core and thoughtfully target new markets to ensure we are a reliable, sustainable partner for our customers - today and in the future.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Robert McHugh.