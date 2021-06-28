ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

China To Buy Pork For State Reserves

Published on Jun 28 2021 12:29 PM in Supply Chain tagged: China / Pork / Price

China To Buy Pork For State Reserves

China's state planner said on Monday that central and local governments will start buying pork for state reserves to support prices, even after prices rebounded sharply from a two-year low last week.

The move comes after live hog prices in the world's top pork producer plunged 65% from January to early June as outbreaks of disease triggered panic selling, and as a glut of large pigs were sent to slaughter.

Falling prices eroded profits for farmers and raised concerns that many would stop farming, triggering shortages later on.

'Excessive Decline'

Average weekly prices entered an "excessive decline" last week, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a notice on its official WeChat account.

And the hog-to-grain price ratio, an indicator of farmer profits, hit 4.9:1 on average last week, breaching the 5:1 level set by the NDRC to trigger a level 1 warning, its highest.

Shares in China's hog farming companies jumped on the stockpile purchasing plan, even though hog prices have surged in recent days.

Live hog prices bottomed out at 12.9 yuan ($2.00) per kilogram on 21 June and hit 17.35 yuan per kg on Monday, according to Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd, as fewer overweight hogs were sent to slaughter.

Beijing does not disclose how much pork it holds in reserves and the NDRC did not provide details on volumes to be purchased.

It last bought from the market in February and March 2019, when it made three purchases totalling 200,000 tonnes.

'Frozen Pork Inventory'

"Since the frozen pork inventory is probably already high due to strong imports in the previous months, I don't think they'll buy too much," said Pan Chenjun, senior analyst at Rabobank.

"I don't think there's much space to store it."

China has imported almost 2 million tonnes of pork in the first five months of 2021, up 13.7% on the year, after bringing in a record 4.4 million tonnes last year.

China's first-quarter pork production rose 31.9% from a year earlier to 13.69 million tonnes, data showed on Friday, the highest quarterly volume in two years.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard Raises Profit Forecast For Coming Year

Pernod Ricard Raises Profit Forecast For Coming Year
Argentine Meat Packers To Partially Resume Beef Exports

Argentine Meat Packers To Partially Resume Beef Exports
Majority Of Shoppers Believe Supermarkets Can 'Help Them Make Sustainable Choices'

Majority Of Shoppers Believe Supermarkets Can 'Help Them Make Sustainable Choices'
Coronavirus Spurs High-Tech Greenhouse Boom In China

Coronavirus Spurs High-Tech Greenhouse Boom In China
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Coop Denmark, 3F Transport Sign 'Fair Transport' Agreement Mon, 28 Jun 2021

Coop Denmark, 3F Transport Sign 'Fair Transport' Agreement
Strategie Grains Raises EU Rapeseed Crop Outlook Mon, 28 Jun 2021

Strategie Grains Raises EU Rapeseed Crop Outlook
Amadori Sees Reduced Production and Turnover in 2020 Mon, 28 Jun 2021

Amadori Sees Reduced Production and Turnover in 2020
Tereos' Head of Trading Steps Down Fri, 25 Jun 2021

Tereos' Head of Trading Steps Down
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN