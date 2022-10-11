Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Colruyt's Online Pharmacy Business Inaugurates New Distribution Centre

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Colruyt Group's online pharmacy business, Newpharma, has opened a distribution centre in Wandre, Belgium.

The mayor of Liège, Willy Demeyer, and CEO of Colruyt Group, Jef Colruyt, inaugurated the facility, which commenced operations last autumn.

According to the group, the facility is equipped to face the challenges of the future, especially in terms of energy performance and employee well-being, and create around 40 extra jobs.

Distribution Centre

The new distribution centre will support national and international growth of Newpharma, which is becoming a key player in Colruyt Group's health pillar since its integration in June of last year.

With a surface area of 20,000 square metres and the provision to expand to 50,000 square metres over time, the new distribution centre is located in Liège's ‘Port Autonome’, close to Newpharma's headquarters.

"This allows us to bring our activities, previously spread over three sites, together on one site and thus improve the operational efficiency of our operations," explained Gilles Jourquin, general manager of Newpharma.

The distribution centre receives, stores and ships approximately 47,000 items in the online pharmacy's range.

Newpharma

Newpharma operates in 12 countries and was awarded the ‘Best E-commerce 2023 in the parapharmaceutical sector' in France.

Jourquin added, "After two years of strong growth, we are seeing a clear slowdown in e-commerce today and we certainly are noticing changes in consumer behaviour, but our health and wellness business seems relatively essential and continues to grow.

"Newpharma currently has about 4,670,000 unique customers, of which 1,400,000 are in Belgium. We are the market leader in France, and Switzerland offers us very good prospects. This shows more than ever that preventive health is on the rise, and that Newpharma offers a tailor-made solution in this field; in terms of accessibility, a wide choice of products, low prices, and customised digital advice."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Givaudan Sees Slow Sales Growth In Third Quarter
2
Supply Chain

France Taps Strategic Fuel Stocks To Avoid Sugar Factory Stoppages
3
Supply Chain

Essential Food Items Now '15% More Expensive' In Portugal
4
Supply Chain

Ukraine Completes 2022 Wheat, Barley Harvest: Ministry
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com