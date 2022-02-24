Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Cuba's Sugar Industry Headed Toward Worst Season Ever

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Cuban sugar industry is barreling again toward its worst season ever, according to official media reports and sources, threatening to dent both national pride and economic growth.

The 2022 harvest is set to fall well short of last year's record low, according to official data and two local sugar experts. It is currently running at least 30% shy of the communist-run government's goal of 900,000 tonnes.

Last year's crop of 800,000 tonnes was the worst since 1908, just 10% of a high of 8 million tonnes in 1989.

Sugar was once the pride of Cuba, critical to its rum production and driving foreign exchange and employment in the island's vast countryside.

The government has not been able to finance the sector's needs - including inputs, irrigation and spare parts - due to tough new US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

'Cut The Sugar Quota'

“The government will have to import and maybe cut the sugar quota on the monthly food ration. The bakeries will have to scramble to make sweets,” said one sugar expert consulted by Reuters, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak with foreign journalists.

The government had banked on a small increase in sugar output to meet its goal of 4% growth this year after the economy shrank more than 11% in 2020 and grew 2% last year, reducing resources available to mills and plantations.

In a bid to revive the once iconic sector, Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa in February crisscrossed the country urging mill workers, farmers and cane cutters to produce more.

The harvest usually begins in November and runs into May, but this year most mills opened in December and early January due to a lack of spare parts and cane.

Structural Problems

"They will not recover the lost tonnage and the most likely scenario is they will fall further behind as the problems are structural and long standing," the local sugar expert said.

Several reports in the official Communist Party daily Granma showed key sugar-producing provinces, including Villa Clara, Las Tunas and Cienfuegos, well behind production goals.

Other reports and local sources indicated output at all 35 of Cuba's sugar mills was behind schedule.

Cuba had earmarked 500,000 tonnes of sugar this year for domestic consumption and planned to sell China 400,000 tonnes, part of a standing agreement with the Asian nation.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Deepening Russia-Ukraine Tensions Likely To Drive World Food Prices Up
2
Supply Chain

Drought Hits Mediterranean Crops, Rest Of Europe In Good Condition
3
Supply Chain

Drought In Morocco To Boost Import, Subsidy Costs
4
Supply Chain

Grupa Muszkieterów Opens New Logistics Centre In Southern Poland
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com