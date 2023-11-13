Dutch Retailer Jumbo Joins Tony's Open Chain

Dutch retailer Jumbo has joined Tony's Open Chain initiative as it seeks to make its cocoa supply chain 100% 'slavery-free'.

The first products made from Tony's Open Chain cocoa are to hit the shelves at Jumbo in the summer of next year, the retailer noted.

It will include, among others, new private-label chocolate bars, chocolate letters and Christmas cookies and will be available in over 700 Jumbo stores as well as online, via Jumbo.com.

Boukje Staring, senior lead assortment manager at Jumbo said, "Making our chains more sustainable has been important to us for years, including for cocoa.

"Now we are taking the next step and choose to cooperate with Tony's Open Chain. This way, we make it ever easier for our customers to choose responsibly produced chocolate and thereby make a positive impact on the lives of cocoa farmers."

Tony's Chocolonely

Jumbo will source cocoa through Tony's Chocolonely and according to its five cooperation principles, including paying a higher price for 100% traceable cocoa.

Within Tony's Open Chain, Jumbo will also pay cocoa farmers the price for a living wage, which it says will help stop exploitation and deforestation in the industry.

Sanne van Zon of Team Tony's Open Chain added, "Jumbo is the second-largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands in size, so that means we are going to make a lot of impact together. By switching to 100% traceable Tony's Open Chain cocoa, for which they pay a higher price, the company is setting an example for other supermarkets.

"We are proud that in a short time so many Dutch brands and supermarkets are improving the sector with us. Together, we are getting closer to our mission of making 100% slave-free the norm in chocolate and improving the lives of cocoa farmers."

In recent years, Tony's Chocolonely has collaborated with other companies such as HEMA, Albert Heijn, Plus, Aldi and Ben & Jerry's.