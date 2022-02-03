Edeka Nord Relies On Technology From WITRON For Neumünster Warehouse

As part of its optimisation campaign, Logistics 2030, Edeka Nord has opted for WITRON's storage and picking systems for its new regional warehouse in Neumünster.

With 26 COM machines of the latest generation, the facility in the state of Schleswig-Holstein is set to be the largest German food distribution centre operating on WITRON’s OPM technology.

From mid-2025, Edeka's DC will supply almost 700 stores of the Edeka Regionalgesellschaft Nord network with more than 10,000 dry goods SKUs.

In 2015, Edeka Nord and WITRON implemented a highly automated central warehouse in Zarrentin (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania), which was expanded in 2019.

Uwe Schmidt, project contractor for 'Logistics 2030' at Edeka Nord, explained, "Our decision to invest in the OPM solution was based not only on economic aspects and workstation ergonomics but also on environmental factors such as CO2 savings in transportation, thanks to efficiently-packed load carriers for optimal trailer utilisation."

The facility, spread across 46,300 square metres, includes 70,050 pallet locations, 583,600 tray locations, and 67 highly dynamic stacker cranes.

It is designed for a daily picking capacity of 365,750 cases. Most of the cases are stacked fully automatically onto pallets and roll containers by 26 COM machines – without errors and in a way that makes unloading and replenishing in stores easier and faster.

Bulky goods are picked by the logistics staff, supported by the semi-automated WITRON Car Picking system (CPS).

Parallel picking of several orders onto one industrial truck is possible. The WITRON Display Pallet Picking System (DPP) places half and quarter pallets fully automatically onto pallets and roll containers.

An intelligent WITRON IT platform ensures a holistic connection between all processes within the internal and external supply chain, thus guaranteeing high flexibility as well as process optimisation in real-time.

Similar to six other automated Edeka and two NETTO sites in Germany, a WITRON OnSite team will be responsible for servicing and maintenance of all processes and system components in Neumünster.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine.